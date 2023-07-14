We certainly welcomed recent rains here in Adams County as the prospect of severe drought loomed. We received no rain at all in May. The effects of this lack of rain were evident to even the most casual observer in the form of browning lawns and low stream flows.
But recently, we’ve been fortunate to have received some rain. In June, parts of the county received more than 2.5 inches of rain over the month. So, are we out of the woods?
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor folks, the answer is no. Adams County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, with effects that may be felt both over the short term and the long term. You can see a map of drought conditions throughout the U.S. by visiting http://www.DroughtMonitor.unl.edu.
The short-term effects of moderate drought usually last for six months or less and impact grass and agriculture. Lack of rain, combined with high heat, will cause our turf grass to become dormant and turn brown. Watering is always an option, as long as no water-use restrictions exist or you have a high-producing well.
Agriculture will also experience impacts from short-term drought. Farmers can irrigate their crops if sufficient water and infrastructure are available. If not, crop yields will suffer, and that impact may be felt at the grocery store, which is a little more serious than a brown lawn. If conditions improve and we continue to get periodic rains, the short-term impact of this drought could turn around, our lawns will stay green, and crop yields will recover.
The long-term effects of moderate drought usually last for longer than six months and impact hydrology and ecology. From a hydrology standpoint, most of us see this in low stream flows. For most of June, stream flows in Adams County were one-third of their average flow rate. In the summer, low stream flows cannot rebound quickly even if we do get rain because most of our rainfall in warm months is taken up by plants. Later in the fall, when our vegetation goes dormant, more rainfall (and snow melt) can infiltrate the water table and from there to our streams, restoring normal flow rates.
A moderate drought such as the one we’re currently experiencing can lead to long-term ecological impacts as well. Prolonged low-flow rates in our streams reduce the habitat available to aquatic life as the water channel shrinks and water temperatures rise. These changes stress all aquatic life that depends on cool, clean water to survive. If the drought lasts long enough, these forms of aquatic life will decline, with effects that will ripple up and down the food chain.
So, to climb out of this drought, we need rain this summer, and we’ll need it this coming fall and winter too. Don’t let the green(er) grass fool you.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is an all-volunteer, member-supported nonprofit organization with the mission of enhancing and protecting the water resources of Adams County, Pennsylvania. You can learn more about the Watershed Alliance at http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org.
Pat Naugle is a founding member and past president of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
