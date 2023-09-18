Many in our community may not be aware that the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) has recently emerged as a leader amongst other regional farmers markets. ACFM’s programs, events, and organizational capacity have surged past other farmers markets in communities of similar size. Our market is being looked at as a model to help other markets grow.
Anyone familiar with ACFM knows we accept SNAP, formerly known as “food stamps,” at our farmers market. Not only do we accept SNAP, but we also double SNAP redemption up to $30 per day. We raised our maximum doubling limit at the onset of the pandemic, and we have maintained that level thanks to incredible support from the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, Healthy Adams County, and many community-minded donors. Doubling up to $30 of SNAP sets a pretty high bar; many markets are currently only doubling up to $15, and other markets can’t accept SNAP at all.
Another thing that makes our farmers market stand out is our unique events and educational programming lineup. This year, we launched several new events, including our Fairy Festival, Homesteading & Green Living Expo, and Street Food Fiesta to complement existing events like Kids Day and Young Entrepreneurs Day. These events are a lot of fun for the community, but they require a high level of coordination to be successful, which means smaller markets typically don’t have as many events as ACFM. In case you were wondering, we also have some exciting new event ideas for next year.
One other factor that sets our market apart from others is the fact that we have a full-time market manager. Additionally, our organization’s food assistance programming aspects have grown so much that we recently developed a new role of food programs coordinator as well. As strange as it may seem, many farmers markets don’t have any paid staff, but those markets invariably deliver fewer benefits to their communities. Farmers markets are much more than just some vendors with tents in a parking lot. There is an important project going on behind the scenes that requires effective management to be successful.
We at ACFM are pleased to be able to deliver an excellent farmers market experience for locals and visitors alike. However, there are still so many ways we can continue to grow. You can help ensure Adams County is home to a truly remarkable farmers market by supporting ACFM during the 2023 Giving Spree. The Adams County Community Foundation’s annual Giving Spree is on Thursday, Nov. 9, and is returning as an in-person event at the Gettysburg Area Middle School. In addition to in-person giving, you can also “drop it off, mail it in, or give online,” just like in previous years, if you prefer. However you choose to support, please be sure to put the Adams County Farmers Market (#9) on your list and help foster the unique, wonderful, and community-driven experience our market has become known for.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
