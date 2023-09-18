Many in our community may not be aware that the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) has recently emerged as a leader amongst other regional farmers markets. ACFM’s programs, events, and organizational capacity have surged past other farmers markets in communities of similar size. Our market is being looked at as a model to help other markets grow.

Anyone familiar with ACFM knows we accept SNAP, formerly known as “food stamps,” at our farmers market. Not only do we accept SNAP, but we also double SNAP redemption up to $30 per day. We raised our maximum doubling limit at the onset of the pandemic, and we have maintained that level thanks to incredible support from the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, Healthy Adams County, and many community-minded donors. Doubling up to $30 of SNAP sets a pretty high bar; many markets are currently only doubling up to $15, and other markets can’t accept SNAP at all.

Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.