The Adams County Conservation District will host a tire recycling event on May 21, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
I would like to thank Cindy Sanderson and Bicky Redman from Adams County Office of Planning and Development for holding this event for many years and hope they are enjoying their retirement. They have made this year’s event transition seamless.
As the mosquito borne disease control coordinator for Adams County, the tire recycling event is important to reduce mosquito habitat. Tires make great places for female mosquitos to lay eggs, and within a week they can complete their life cycle. Cleaning up old tires around your property not only improves the look but also helps with pollution issues. The tires that are recycled will be used for play turf, rubber mulch, roads, and athletic turf.
To participate in the tire event, you must be a resident of Adams County (commercial businesses are excluded) and you must register and pre-pay on or before Monday, May 2. The $3.00 fee per tire must be paid before your registration will be considered complete. You must pay by check. Credit cards will not be accepted and payment will not be refunded. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible as there is a limit to the total amount of tires that can be accepted into the program.
This will be a one-day, drop-off program. Tires will not be accepted before or after the event. Participants will be permitted to dispose of 20 car or standard-size truck tires per household. Tires exceeding 48 inches in diameter or 14 inches in width will not be accepted. All tires must be off the rims and free of mud and debris. Extra tires brought in that are not registered, may not be accepted.
To register, visit the Adams County Conservation District at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 201 (upper level), Gettysburg, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. You may also call the office at 717-337-0636 or email canders@adamscounty.us. Your registration will not be complete until payment is received. We are not responsible for checks that are lost in the mail.
Wondering how you can help? I am looking for volunteers to help the day of the event to load tires. Help is needed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. Please contact me at the above email for more details.
For more information on tire recycling, visit the Adams County Conservation District page on the Adams County website at www.adamscounty.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.