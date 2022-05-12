As the spring weather moves in, finally, and thank goodness, CARES has wound up its 2021-22 season of providing shelter during the coldest months of the year. As the pandemic waxed and waned, the program was blessed this year to have a full roster of local churches step up to the task of making space available for guests to sleep.
Some readers may not be aware that CARES provides not only shelter but assistance to all guests to make a transition from homelessness. Each CARES guest is asked to set measurable goals to make progress towards independent living, and offered support to make those goals into reality. This year, program director Debra Little worked tirelessly to connect guests with local resources and help them move through the process of finding housing. Two guests who succeeded in making that transition have graciously shared a little of their experiences.
After CARES closed for the season, one guest wrote that he “found an apartment and job about the same time, so I was very fortunate!” He noted that, “(t)he C.A.R.E.S. program was able to help me with various resources to get back on my feet, such as prescription assistance,” and help with state benefits also. A second guest noted that in addition to these practical forms of assistance, “The support I received from CARES to me was everything … very uplifting and gave me hope and strength and made me feel alive and want to do better. Knowing that I’m not alone,” he continued, was key.
As this column has noted several times, a better supply of local affordable housing is key to help people transition out of and avoid homelessness. Other practical resources valuable to people experiencing homelessness, one guest noted, would include more local job fairs and budgeting workshops. With an eye on the big picture, another guest noted that people have to be willing to make a change, and to do that they need “life skills, to be part of something, and to keep moving forward.”
Achieving such a positive mindset, both guests emphasized, takes not just an individual but a community: homelessness “can happen to anyone,” one guest cautioned, “Please support your local shelter or pantry to make sure no one is cold or hungry!” Our other guest pointed out that the local community “should know that homelessness is serious… and that should not be since so many of us have more than enough.” The guest continues that “basic necessities” need to be shared, but that, most importantly, “Community, prayer, and petition is all the homeless ask… to meet their needs from one day to the next.” Tomorrow, the saying goes, is not promised; what is given is today. Like our guests, I ask you to consider what you can do today to help all our neighbors look forward to a better tomorrow.
