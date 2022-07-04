There is perhaps no bigger topic facing the tourism industry across America than the rising gas prices. Destinations big and small are keeping a close eye on inflation and the cost to fill up gas tanks.
Here in Adams County, Destination Gettysburg, too, is monitoring the increased prices and is working to position our destination as a great – and sometimes, closer – alternative for summer and fall travel this year. Within a 300-mile proximity of nearly 70 million people, Gettysburg and Adams County are often attractive destinations for those looking to cut back on travel time and travel costs.
In other words, when gas prices are high or Americans become increasingly concerned with spending, destinations like Gettysburg and Adams County tend to benefit as travelers look for shorter, more budget-friendly places to visit.
With that said, the staff at Destination Gettysburg remains focused on keeping visitation strong in 2022. In the first five months of the year, occupancy at hotels is up 13.7%, and the average daily rate that travelers are paying is up 22.9%, according to Smith Travel Research, which measures lodging data at most hotel properties in Adams County.
National travel forecasts indicate a strong interest for leisure travel this year, a sign of a recovery from the COVID pandemic that began in 2020 and lasted almost 18 months. This forecast, coupled with the strong lodging data so far in 2022, gives Destination Gettysburg confidence that tourism in Adams County is indeed rebounding.
To encourage Americans to hit the road this year and travel to Adams County, Destination Gettysburg has launched a new campaign to incentivize travelers with free gas.
Through this campaign, anyone who purchases tickets to local attractions – museums, tours and more – through Destination Gettysburg’s “Gettysburg Go! Discovery Pass” will receive a $25 gas card to be used on their trip to Adams County. The promotion will run through Labor Day.
“Gettysburg Go!” is an online marketplace that features tickets to a variety of local experiences, providing visitors with the convenience of purchasing tickets in one easy, online transaction. The pass launched in May as part of National Travel and Tourism Week. You can learn more about the campaign and “Gettysburg Go!” pass at DestinationGettysburg.com.
This campaign is just one of the ways that Destination Gettysburg is employing to encourage visitors in our key markets – Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and other places in Pennsylvania – to consider our region as their summer and fall travel destination. Our print and digital marketing, along with social media advertising, continues to remind potential travelers of Adams County’s close proximity and affordability.
