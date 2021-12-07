Since 2015, Historic Gettysburg Adams County has participated in Gettysburg’s Christmas celebrations with its own Homespun Christmas Holiday Market, offering a Yuletide multitude of craft items, greenery for decorating and holiday baked goods for sale at the G.A.R. Hall on Middle Street.
After a year off due to COVID-19 concerns, the HGAC Homespun Christmas Holiday Market returns this year with a change of venue. Battlefield Bed & Breakfast will host the HGAC Homespun Market as part of Mainstreet Gettysburg’s “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free parking will be available for Homespun visitors at the bed and breakfast, located at 2264 Emmitsburg Road, just seven minutes from downtown Gettysburg.
