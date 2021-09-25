The Thaddeus Stevens Society will hold a community picnic on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Hamiltonban Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, where there are signs detailing Steven’s efforts to build a railroad and run an iron furnace. To bring this history to life, society President Ross Hetrick will give a portrayal of Stevens. Free hot dogs, chips and sodas will be provided and side dishes are welcomed. We ask that participants be vaccinated.
Stevens is generally known for his political career in which he was known as a foremost champion of freedom and equality. But he was also a strong promoter of commerce and industry and remnants of those efforts can be found around Fairfield and are highlighted at the new community park, which includes a jungle gym shaped like a train.
Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/.
