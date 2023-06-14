Google was founded in 1998 and is now a household word. It is so familiar to us that we even use it as a verb. Google has revolutionized online research, from travel and restaurants to shopping and term papers. Google truly has a global reach and impact on students, families, schools, and businesses.

Main Street Gettysburg focuses on local economic development and historic preservation. We also have a robust partnership at the state and national levels through Pennsylvania Downtown Center and Main Street America, respectively. Our extensive network often opens doors to grant funds and other programs that would otherwise not be available to our small community. Right now, we are pleased to be working with Google.

Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.

