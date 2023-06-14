Google was founded in 1998 and is now a household word. It is so familiar to us that we even use it as a verb. Google has revolutionized online research, from travel and restaurants to shopping and term papers. Google truly has a global reach and impact on students, families, schools, and businesses.
Main Street Gettysburg focuses on local economic development and historic preservation. We also have a robust partnership at the state and national levels through Pennsylvania Downtown Center and Main Street America, respectively. Our extensive network often opens doors to grant funds and other programs that would otherwise not be available to our small community. Right now, we are pleased to be working with Google.
We are honored to have been selected as a partner organization in Pennsylvania as one of ten host communities in the entire country to provide digital skills training to small businesses in rural communities. We will be hosting workshops as part of our new partnership between Grow with Google’s Digital Coaches Program, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and Main Street America.
I am thrilled to be working with Joshua Miller, who resides in Pennsylvania and is serving as a Grow with Google Digital Coach. Grow with Google Digital Coaches are local marketing experts and entrepreneurs who help diverse small businesses grow. They have trained more than 160,000 small businesses since 2017. Miller has spent more than five years helping businesses build strategic plans and partnerships to advance their goals.
According to Lucy Pinto, senior manager of the Grow with Google Digital Coaches Program, “Google is committed to creating economic opportunities for small businesses in Pennsylvania. The goal is to help more small businesses and entrepreneurs in Pennsylvania grow their online presence, reach new customers, and unlock additional sources of revenue.”
Mark your calendar for June 19 for two workshop sessions: Learn the Basics of Google Drive and Sell Online with e-Commerce Tools. These workshops will focus on learning new tools to grow businesses online; Miller will lead the workshops in person. We would like to thank our local partner, Destination Gettysburg, for welcoming the workshops at their conference room to accommodate greater attendance.
Main Street is supported by two powerful networks: statewide under Pennsylvania Downtown Center and nationally under Main Street America. Main Street Gettysburg’s unique combination of grassroots efforts and extensive resources helps us improve our quality of life, transform our community, stimulate our economy, and prepare for the future.
We look forward to seeing you on June 19 for digital skills training and hands-on coaching from Google. More information and registration are available on our website, http://www.mainstreetgettysburg.org.
Main Street Gettysburg is excited to share these resources that will help to create new opportunities for our local businesses to grow and succeed.
Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.
