Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit fair-trade organization that markets handcrafted products made by disadvantaged artisans from over 120 artisan groups in more than 35 countries.
As one of the world’s largest and oldest fair-trade organizations, Ten Thousand Villages cultivates long-term buying relationships in which artisans receive a fair price for their work and consumers have access to gifts, accessories and home décor from around the world. Ten Thousand Villages is a founding member of the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) and a certified member of the Fair-Trade Federation (FTF).
For Adams County residents, the Ten Thousand Gift Festival and Rug Sale (formerly known as the International Gift Festival) has been a long-standing tradition (since 1961 actually, six decades). The Fairfield Mennonite Church has hosted this sale since its inception. I can remember in the early 1980s that the sale always coincided with parent conference days when I was teaching, and most of us spent our lunch hour in Fairfield with our watches close at hand, getting a jump start on Christmas gift buying.
This year, the Fairfield Mennonite Church has passed the torch to us here at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. The mission of Ten Thousand Villages aligns with that of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County: eliminating racism, empowering women, promoting peace, freedom, dignity and justice for all.
We are so excited to invite the community to our facility at 909 Fairfield Road in Gettysburg, Nov. 2 and 3 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Nov. 4 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Nov. 5 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Ten Thousand Villages encourages artisans to employ production methods that are environmentally sustainable and to use recycled and natural materials whenever possible. In 2007, Ten Thousand Villages redesigned stores to minimize environmental impact in order to meet what they call their “triple bottom line” of economic, environmental and social sustainability.
Ten Thousand Villages offers handmade home décor and gifts from around the world, including baskets, sculptures, jewelry, instruments, toys, tableware, planters, linens, stationery, various holiday items and other accessories. The sale will also feature fair-trade food items such as chocolate, tea, rice, dried fruit and coffee.
There is something here for anyone and everyone from children (and grandchildren) to that almost impossible-to-please friend or relative.
As with any non-profit event, volunteers are the lifeblood of our success. Volunteers are needed primarily for the set up on Nov. 1 and as greeters and helpers on Nov. 2-5 during the sales. If you are interested in becoming more involved as a volunteer, please contact Nancy at 717-334-9171, ext. 115 , or nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org. If your school group or organization is looking for a volunteer opportunity, please contact Nancy as well.
Please plan to stop by the YWCA Nov. 2-5.
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
