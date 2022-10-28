Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit fair-trade organization that markets handcrafted products made by disadvantaged artisans from over 120 artisan groups in more than 35 countries.

As one of the world’s largest and oldest fair-trade organizations, Ten Thousand Villages cultivates long-term buying relationships in which artisans receive a fair price for their work and consumers have access to gifts, accessories and home décor from around the world. Ten Thousand Villages is a founding member of the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) and a certified member of the Fair-Trade Federation (FTF).

Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

