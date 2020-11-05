In 2005, as my 30-year career as a naval officer was coming to a close, I was searching for a meaningful second career. The idea of service to the community appealed to me as a result of my Navy experience. Inculcating a sense of service is the foundation of the Navy. So as I focused my search on nonprofit organizations, my wife read a newspaper advertisement soliciting volunteers for Adams County Habitat for Humanity (ACHFH). I decided to give it a try.
I participated in a Blitz Build on a house in Arendtsville and was impressed by the professionalism, dedication and collegiality of the volunteers. I was hooked on the concept of a community building a home for a fellow citizen and thus reinforcing their own community. Fifteen years and 16 houses later, the volunteers are still professional, dedicated and collegial and the communities continue to benefit from these new homeowners.
