One of the biggest misconceptions in the tourism industry is that the jobs typically associated with travel are low-paying, low-skill and more commonly, that they are for teenagers simply looking to make a few extra dollars.
While it may be true that a lot of tourism-related jobs are great ways for young adults to begin their working careers, many of these positions can lead to higher level, good-paying positions. In fact, in Adams County, hundreds of professionals have built careers in the hospitality industry.
Many of our local restaurant, hotel and museum managers began their hospitality careers working on the front lines in this very industry and are now training young men and women to provide the high standard of service for which Adams County has built its reputation.
In 2019, a study by the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development reported that nearly 5,400 people were directly employed by tourism in Adams County. That same study stated that $172.1 million was paid in wages to those employees for an average annual salary of $31,917.
An additional 2,700 jobs were indirectly supported by businesses in the Adams County tourism industry – those employed by cleaning and landscape companies, food service agencies and others who work hand-in-hand with local businesses in the local travel sector.
Perhaps there has never been a better time to recognize the importance of tourism and this employment sector than over the past two years, as Adams County – as well as countless travel destinations around the world – were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, workers in restaurants, hotels, retail stores, museums and other businesses were both temporarily and permanently laid off, as businesses waited for the impact of the global pandemic to pass.
Today, local businesses are struggling to hire staff – often leading to longer waits at restaurants, altered hours and other changes in services that are impacting visitors and local residents alike. This unfortunate situation is being played out at service businesses across the country, and the value of this work is now being realized across the entire hospitality sector.
These workers are the pipeline for money filtering into our county from out-of-the-area visitors. These employees will use the money they earn and spend it throughout our entire community – supporting businesses and jobs that most of us would never associate with having an impact from the visitors who travel to area. These service sector employees make that happen.
Whether or not these positions are entry-level jobs aimed at younger workers or upper-level management positions, these service jobs are critical to the overall success of the local economy.
