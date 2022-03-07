Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.