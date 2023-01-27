I love to read and devour books quickly and I hate to put down a book to put my focus onto something else. I’m also impatient and tend to scan the pages as opposed to taking my time with every word and detail in an effort to find out what happens next. There have been many times where I have gone back and read a book again but took my time to absorb all of the descriptions that I missed. It is also true that reading has increased my vocabulary and my ability to glean the meaning of a word through context.

I didn’t think much about learning new vocabulary until I read a book aloud to my husband on a long car trip. I was reading to him from the book, “Leave Only Footprints,” by Connor Knighton, which was the 2022 Adams County Reads One Book selection. It was hard to skip over the words and names of places I have never heard of before because he was listening. So, we learned them together. I didn’t anticipate that it would be hard for me to read out loud but it was. I stumbled over words that I already knew and my cadence was off which frustrated me to no end. Those of you who know me know that I talk a lot, but that wasn’t the problem. Reading out loud is very different than reading to myself and I am glad that I did dust off that old skill.

Erica Duffy is the development director of the Adams County Library System.

