I love to read and devour books quickly and I hate to put down a book to put my focus onto something else. I’m also impatient and tend to scan the pages as opposed to taking my time with every word and detail in an effort to find out what happens next. There have been many times where I have gone back and read a book again but took my time to absorb all of the descriptions that I missed. It is also true that reading has increased my vocabulary and my ability to glean the meaning of a word through context.
I didn’t think much about learning new vocabulary until I read a book aloud to my husband on a long car trip. I was reading to him from the book, “Leave Only Footprints,” by Connor Knighton, which was the 2022 Adams County Reads One Book selection. It was hard to skip over the words and names of places I have never heard of before because he was listening. So, we learned them together. I didn’t anticipate that it would be hard for me to read out loud but it was. I stumbled over words that I already knew and my cadence was off which frustrated me to no end. Those of you who know me know that I talk a lot, but that wasn’t the problem. Reading out loud is very different than reading to myself and I am glad that I did dust off that old skill.
I also participate in several book clubs and have had the pleasure of listening to other members read excerpts from the books they are reading. I had no idea how much I would enjoy being read to and this has truly expanded my reading experience. Truth be told, I thought that when listening to an audiobook. Let me tell you, I was very wrong about that and have been listening to many eaudiobooks using the cloudLibrary app at the library. It’s amazing how being read to can bring a story alive just as much as reading the words. I can get just as absorbed listening as if I were reading the book. I listen to books while I am mowing my yard and it passes the time so quickly for me that I want to keep mowing to listen longer.
Feb. 1 is World Read Aloud Day, and the Adams County Library System has decided to celebrate for the entire month of February. If you are also out of practice and would like to read aloud or miss being read to there are so many opportunities every day in the library. This month, we will have many special programs to celebrate reading aloud. Visit the events calendar on the library website and choose to go to an ongoing program.
I encourage you to visit our special webpage for more information and ask that you consider donating to the library in February to support all of our reading programs. The special programs will be highlighted on this website along with a listing of all read-aloud programs we offer to you in the library. The webpage can be found at https://www.adamslibrary.org/world-read-aloud-month. You may also contact me for more information on how you can support the library at ericad@adamslibrary.org or 717-809-9190.
Erica Duffy is the development director of the Adams County Library System.
