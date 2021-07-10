As we all hope for a quiet Fourth of July weekend, it’s a good time to take note of how our community servants make peace the norm for us, even in trying circumstances. I join many in advocating for long overdue racial justice, both in policing and in society. One reason our community can unite in working for greater justice is that examples of doing it right are the norm, even among the most dangerous of roughly 220 million police-citizen contacts yearly in the US.
On June 28, this paper reported such a confrontation that could have turned deadly last week. But it ended peacefully when an armed Butler Township man was taken into custody six hours after police arrived. The armed officers shot no one. What they did do was to use non-lethal bean-bag rounds to eliminate light sources and prevent the gunman in the house from killing people outside. They did caution those at a party next door to go into the house to avoid danger. They and fire police from surrounding jurisdictions did prevent traffic from entering the area during the standoff. They did use a public address system to speak to the man inside, asking him to put down his gun and come out. They did play a recorded message from his family member.
