One year ago this month, Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), joined Rep. Kathryn Clark (D-MA) in introducing the Break Free from Plastic Act (S.984). It promises to “fight plastic pollution by banning certain types of single-use containers and requiring manufacturers to use more recycled content in their packaging.” From what I understand, it is being considered in the Senate Finance Committee at this time.
The legislation would “ban plastic takeout bags, utensils and straws that cannot be recycled… and begin a nationwide container deposit system….that pays consumers 10 cents for every returned beverage container.”
In the meantime, by focusing on the manufacturers’ responsibility to reduce wasteful production, Udall points out “producers (show) zero responsibility for their product waste and no incentives to reduce wasteful production.”
I am pleased to report that I have seen a bit of progress in that regard. When shopping recently in the coffee department of a local supermarket, I noticed that Dunkin’ Coffee packaging touts that their K-cup pods are recyclable (and I had received some questions on that). In addition, Chock full o’ Nuts packaging brags that there is 35% less plastic in their coffee pods. I tested them and with their mesh inserts (not plastic), they do work with the standard Keurig makers.
The website www.trailrunnersmag.com reports that 40% of all plastic packaging produced is single-use packaging. To combat this trend, a number of companies who produce everyday products (L’Oreal, Nestlé, PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company, for example) have started to make some encouraging changes to their packaging.
In a related article, the site also recommends cutting plastic packaging use by buying bulk goods and storing them in reusable containers, looking for packaging that contains recycled content, supporting brands making an effort to reduce plastic packaging, and using grocery bags made from natural fabrics.
In addition, Business Insider magazine has pointed to McDonald’s plans to make all its customer packaging renewable, recycled or from certified sources by 2025 and Starbucks’ having invested $10 million into developing recyclable cups and lids while offering discounts to consumers who use their own mugs.
The website of Grove Collaborative, Inc. www.grove.co/beyond plastic/ is a valuable source of reusable plastic containers and packaging suggestions.
On another topic, Gettysburg residents should have received last week a message from Waste Management, Inc. on the changeover to their services from those of Waste Connections, Inc. which had been the Borough’s contracted hauler until the recent bidding process. Municipalities are required by law to accept the least “responsible bid” amount and that, in this case, is Waste Management for the Borough. Waste Connections has been a dependable and efficient provider of services for the last eight years, and we sincerely hope that will continue under the new contract with Waste Management.
Further details on the transition may be found on the Borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov, and in future articles here. In the case of rental units, it would have been the landlord who received the message, and tenets should ask for copies. As always, I welcome questions and concerns and can be reached at the phone or email address below.
