The mind has been called a process that regulates the flow of energy and information within us, the source of our mental activities. The health of the brain and nervous system are critically important components of the mind. You might be concerned that your brain will age in a detrimental way, but brain health can be cultivated in the same way we seek to improve our physical strength.
From Harvard’s Guide to Cognitive Fitness, we learn that there are six areas we should attend to for the prevention of mental decline: eat a healthy diet, mostly plant-based; exercise regularly; get a healthy amount of sleep; present your brain with challenges to keep it sharp; cultivate your social contacts with other people; and learn to manage your stress. Here are some specific suggestions to get you started on the path to better brain health.
Nutrition for a Healthier Brain
The MIND diet (Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) was developed by Martha Clare Morris of Rush University. You may be familiar with the use of the Mediterranean diet for cardiovascular health and the history of the DASH diet for reducing high blood pressure. The combination approach of the MIND diet specifically targets foods that have been associated with reduced risk for dementia. One study showed that the diet helped to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by as much as 53% over four years of adherence. People who stayed the course with the diet experienced slower mental decline, and their cognitive ages were measured as 7.5 years younger than their peers who followed other ways of eating.
The MIND diet celebrates 10 food groups that should be encouraged, mostly for their association with cardiovascular health:
- green leafy vegetables
- other vegetables
- whole grains
- fish, especially fatty fish
- Nuts
- Poultry
- Berries, especially blueberries
- Olive oil
- Beans
- Wine
Six food groups to minimize or avoid in your search for brain health, mostly because they are associated with strokes:
- red meat
- cheese
- butter and stick margarine
- sweets and added sugar
- fried or fast foods
- diet soda
If you google “mind diet,” you can easily find a wealth of information about this way of eating from a variety of respected sources like Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Rush University, WebMD, and others.
Mindfulness and Managing Stress
Stress places a lot of, well, stress, on the body and the mind. We all have the sense that it breaks us down rather than building us up, and our perception is correct. We have known since the 1950s that being chronically overwhelmed by stressors takes a toll on most of the body’s physical systems and pushes the mind toward anxiety and depression. That’s why one of the recommendations for fostering a healthy brain is learning to manage our stress. Popular magazines and programs these days advise us to become mindful, to just “be in the present moment.” Often, these pieces give the impression that if we can just zone out in the present moment for a few minutes, our stress will be magically reduced. Mindfulness teachers, however, will tell you that it’s more a matter of zoning in than zoning out, and that mindfulness is a way of experiencing the world that results from intention and practice.
Definitions of mindfulness vary a little, but there is general agreement that mindfulness means paying attention on purpose, in the present moment, without judging or immediately reacting to what we observe. Not all of this comes readily to people in our fast-paced world, but we all have the capacity to develop the different qualities that support a mindful approach to living. Healthy Adams County and the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation have been supporting mindfulness training twice annually for several years now, in which participants gradually learn the skills underlying mindfulness.
The Mindfulness and Stress Reduction course will be offered in a series of workshops in the fall. More information will be available through Healthy Adams County later this summer.
