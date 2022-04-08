Pump, pedal, memories, rainbows and ... bubbles?
When grief first smacked me in the face I wrapped myself in a cocoon. It was hard for those who cared to know what to say or how to react to my emotions. Eventually, little by little, I started to emerge. After months without smiling, I began to smile. And there, waiting, with open arms, were the very patient friends and family members — others who, like me, were grieving the loss of someone very special who left our world much too soon but left indelible memories in his wake.
These friends and family came together on Saturday, March 19, to honor Scott in a way that was so “him.” As some of you may remember, black attire was banned from his visitation at Monahan’s Funeral Home. My husband would never have wanted to be remembered in a somber fashion. If you ask anyone, he was best remembered for his smile and his encouraging personality. The YWCA was a family to us. Our spin class was even more that, for that was where we met, and he proposed to me.
Some of you may have read Alex Hayes’ Feb. 25, column, “Spin For Scott, Make New Friends.” In this piece, Alex introduced the upcoming event and acknowledged our generous sponsors. This seemed to kindle an even greater outpouring of support through donations from friends, family, co-workers, and community members. Alex set an intention. He put out an invitation to join us, make friends, just stop by and say “hi.” All of those things happened on March 19. Old friends were there. The family was there. Some even traveled from out of state! New “spinners” were there, and experienced cyclists were there. Friends stopped by to share hugs, take pictures and add notes to our “memory board.” Through the leadership of Jenn Vintigni and Alex Hayes and the contributions of many volunteers, a vision was made a successful reality.
Bubbles floated through the 70-degree balmy air at the end of each workout hour. As a special dedication to Scott, participants were invited to send up their own personal messages using individual bubble wands. The moment was magical. Then, there was a rainbow. I believe we were all left breathless.
Through the Scott Waybrant Memorial Spin-a-thon, my husband, your family member, and your friend will live on. Thanks to the support of cyclists and sponsors, the Scott Waybrant Memorial Spin-a-Thon raised more than $6,000 for the YWCA Spin program. Scott’s smile is extra wide thanks to you!
“People do not really die when the heart stops beating. As long as their lives, their values, the melody to which they loved and danced continue to play in the memories of loved ones and through their effects on the world, they live on.” ~ From “The Beauty of What Remains” by Rabbi Steve Leder.
Lisa Wolkind, Scott Waybrant’s wife, has been a YWCA member since 2008 and is active in everything fitness, including Zumba, spin, swimming, etc.
