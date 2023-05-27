Thaddeus Stevens’s greatest achievement, the 14th Amendment, is once again in the news.

As the president and Congress grapple over the debt limit, many commentators say one solution is to have the President pay the nation’s debts as the 14th Amendment requires. The fourth section of the amendment says: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/.

