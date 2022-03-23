The first time I heard of the Adams County Community Foundation, I was working for the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce. A group of influential community members met in the chamber’s conference room to discuss the formation of a new nonprofit called a “community foundation.” Little did I know that 15 years later I would find myself retiring after working for this nonprofit that has grown to become a pillar in the community.
Barbara Ernico, the community foundation’s founding executive director, first approached me in 2014 to manage the community foundation’s growing scholarship program. My experience with the Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars chapter gave me the confidence to say yes to her offer. I became familiar with our scholarship fund donors and felt a great sense of pride as we awarded scholarships to graduating seniors across Adams County.
The community foundation introduced me to elements of local philanthropy that intrigued me and I wanted to learn more. More about the donors who give so generously to support everything from housing to transportation to animal welfare. More about the initiatives that inspire donors to support our work and more about the nonprofits that serve our community.
With over 250 charitable funds and growing at the community foundation, it’s never the same day twice because every donor and every fund is different. We begin each year awarding grants designated by donors to provide annual support to their favorite nonprofits. One donor honors four special women in his life with annual grants to local churches. Another couple supports students at the Adams County Technical Institute. Sixty other donor families and businesses provide education support through scholarship awards.
The scholarship season begins in January and doesn’t wind down until the final award is made in July. By then, we are mid-stream into planning for the largest per-capita giving day in the country – the Giving Spree. I remember being a participant in this event in 2014 when it raised $138,000. Last year this generous community gave $3.08 million in a single day.
Working with Ralph Serpe, a recognized leader in the community foundation field; Lisa Donohoe an expert in guiding applicants through the grants process, and Bruce Hartman whose knowledge of numbers assures the board and our donors that our resources are accounted for properly, has been a joy. But now it’s time to move on to a new chapter in my life. While my husband and I are still relatively young, and while he is willing to drive me anywhere, I will be “retiring” from this place I love in April. I’ll remain connected and promise to be just a phone call away to make sure the new scholarship administrator, Ashley Bievenour, has all the tools she needs to keep the momentum going. I’ll also provide back-up support through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.
My heartfelt thanks to the donors and volunteers who made this work exciting and meaningful. Don’t be surprised when you see me at future community foundation events or occasionally in the office. After all. This is my community too!
