Is homeownership a goal of yours? It does offer some benefits, in addition to meeting your basic need for shelter. The equity you build in your home can be a valuable financial asset, and you may get to deduct your interest payments on your taxes. But if you’re a first-time homebuyer, what steps should you take?
First, make sure the time is right for you in terms of your personal and financial situations. For example, are you fairly confident that your employment is stable and that your earnings won’t decline? Of course, external events can also play a role in your decision. A recent study by Morning Consult and Edward Jones found that 12% of respondents postponed purchasing a house during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones financial advisor. Edward Jones. Member SIPC, Frank Pizzuto, AAMS 249 York St., Gettysburg 717-637-2556, frank.pizzuto@edwardjones.com.
