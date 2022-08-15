Greetings, sky watchers, and welcome to my last summer column of 2022. The days start getting slowly shorter right after the summer solstice, but that has really picked up speed now, with each day being about two minutes and twenty seconds shorter than the one before. As of Aug. 15, length of daylight is an hour and a quarter less than it was at the summer solstice.
The current sunset is 8:05 p.m. daylight time and the end of astronomical twilight (when the sky is fully dark) is 9:46 p.m. The moon phase is last (AKA third) quarter on Aug. 19 and won’t be rising until about midnight, so this week is a great time to get out and look at the stars. Be sure to find a place away from artificial lights and allow your eyes to dark-adapt for ten minutes.
At 10 p.m., you’ll find the bright star Vega almost overhead. It makes up one point of a star group called the Summer Triangle, which looks like the outline of a pizza slice pointing south. The other two stars are Deneb (west of Vega) and Altair (south of Vega). If you’re fortunate enough to be in a really dark location, you will also see the Milky Way, a band of faint light, running through the Summer Triangle toward the southern horizon and the constellations of Scorpius and Sagittarius.
The Milky Way is our own galaxy seen from the inside, a fact which we only understood in the last hundred years. All the stars you see in the night sky are members of the Milky Way, but the individual points of light are, for the most part, our neighbor stars, perhaps a few dozen or hundred lightyears away. The light from the rest of the 200 billion stars that populate the 170,000-lightyear diameter of our disk-shaped galaxy blends together into what we call the Milky Way.
Sagittarius classically depicts an archer, but to the modern eye it makes a very good teapot. Scorpius, just to its right now, is of course a scorpion. The tail and stinger are very close to the southern horizon and the head and claws are up and to the right. The brightest star in this constellation is the reddish Antares, historically identified as the “breast” or “heart” of our dangerous arthropod friend.
Sagittarius and Scorpius are both constellations of the zodiac, which means the sun, moon and major planets move through them as they make their circuits of the sky. The sun is in Sagittarius in December. That’s the southernmost constellation of the zodiac, and that’s why those of us in the northern hemisphere have our winter then.
Moving east (left) along the line of zodiac constellations we come to Capricornus (half-goat, half-fish); it looks a lot like a simple drawing of a boat. The brightest object in Capricornus right now is the planet Saturn. Tracing the band of the zodiac to the eastern horizon you will see Jupiter rising. It’s the brightest thing in the night sky right now (minus the moon when it’s up). Eventually, Mars will follow along, rising about 12:30 a.m. I’ll have more information on Mars in a future column when it’s rising earlier.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information is available online at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium. Public shows for the 2022-23 academic year will be announced there very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.