Greetings, sky watchers, and welcome to my last summer column of 2022. The days start getting slowly shorter right after the summer solstice, but that has really picked up speed now, with each day being about two minutes and twenty seconds shorter than the one before. As of Aug. 15, length of daylight is an hour and a quarter less than it was at the summer solstice.

The current sunset is 8:05 p.m. daylight time and the end of astronomical twilight (when the sky is fully dark) is 9:46 p.m. The moon phase is last (AKA third) quarter on Aug. 19 and won’t be rising until about midnight, so this week is a great time to get out and look at the stars. Be sure to find a place away from artificial lights and allow your eyes to dark-adapt for ten minutes.

Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College. More information is available online at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium. Public shows for the 2022-23 academic year will be announced there very soon.

