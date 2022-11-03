This Thanksgiving, as we gather with family and friends to remember our blessings, let us also remember our neighbors who are struggling. Inflation is on the rise; interest rates have gone up yet again; and fuel and food costs are spiraling out of control. Those with the least suffer the most during such times. Let us give hope as well as thanks and share our bounty with our brothers and sisters in need.
As a Quaker, I attempt to answer George Fox’s call to “walk cheerfully over the world, answering that of God in every one.” I also raised my children to believe, as I understand the Gospel of Matthew, that to feed the hungry and to shelter the stranger is to serve my Lord directly.I know that many people of many faiths share such beliefs, and I am happy to find common cause with them.
Over the past decade, it has been my privilege to work with many such wonderful folks through Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. (Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter). Many of the friendships I have forged through C.A.R.E.S. have been with other volunteers and board members but many have been with guests with whom I sometimes have more in common than one might suppose.
Founded in 2012, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. is a collaborative effort by local churches and citizens to provide emergency shelter to those without housing of any kind during the cold weather months. Guests at C.A.R.E.S. can run a wide gamut, from babies to retirees, from single parents to veterans. Common stereotypes often don’t apply; one simply can’t know who will walk through those doors.
Some years ago, I was spending the night in the C.A.R.E.S. shelter as a volunteer when a couple entered wearing matching Cleveland Browns sweatshirts. As nearly the lone Browns fan in my circle of acquaintance in Adams County, I quickly engaged them in conversation and soon learned that we had a lot in common. Mike and I had attended the same high school and in fact, he had been in a band that rehearsed in the basement of a house I knew well; it turned out that Mike was close friends with the older brother of a pal of mine who was in my wedding.
Mike and his wife got back on their feet, moved back to Cleveland, and stayed in touch with me.
I’m very sad to say that Mike passed away last year, but I’m proud and honored to say that he was my friend.
Mike was a great guy. Although he’d had some tough breaks, he never let those keep him down. Mike is a stark reminder how unexpectedly homelessness can strike. I just hope that I would maintain my dignity and upbeat attitude half as well as he did.
I dedicate my service at C.A.R.E.S. to Mike’s memory. I invite readers to join C.A.R.E.S. in the effort to give a hand up to all the Mikes out there.
There but for the Grace of God go we all.
Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, English professor at Gettysburg College, Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) member and an Upper Adams School District board member.
