This Thanksgiving, as we gather with family and friends to remember our blessings, let us also remember our neighbors who are struggling. Inflation is on the rise; interest rates have gone up yet again; and fuel and food costs are spiraling out of control. Those with the least suffer the most during such times. Let us give hope as well as thanks and share our bounty with our brothers and sisters in need.

As a Quaker, I attempt to answer George Fox’s call to “walk cheerfully over the world, answering that of God in every one.” I also raised my children to believe, as I understand the Gospel of Matthew, that to feed the hungry and to shelter the stranger is to serve my Lord directly.I know that many people of many faiths share such beliefs, and I am happy to find common cause with them.

Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, English professor at Gettysburg College, Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) member and an Upper Adams School District board member.

