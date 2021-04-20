For juniors and seniors in Adams County, the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) offers a unique opportunity to earn industry recognized certifications and college credits while gaining valuable career ready skills. Students from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield Area, Gettysburg Area, and Littlestown Area school districts attend at least two hours of training each day in one of ACTI’s seven programs.
The early learning program is bustling with the excitement of preschool students attending class. Children ages 3 through 5 years attend the program between noon and 2:20 p.m. twice weekly on their age group specific days. Seniors enrolled in the early learning program write and implement lesson plans, just as an early educator would do.
Erin Kehr is the early learning teacher for Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI). She graduated from Messiah College with a degree in family and consumer science education. During her time at Messiah, she student-taught at Gettysburg Area High School and ACTI, which led to her full-time position as the early learning teacher there. This is her fifth school year teaching and running the ACTI preschool. Outside of class, Erin enjoys co-advising the SkillsUSA organization and coaching the GAHSgirls lacrosse team.
