While our sons were having a fascinating experience with hail in Gettysburg over the 4th of July weekend, here in Ontario David and I have been waiting for the right weather.
It’s one of the odd pleasures of summering off the grid in the cottage my family built in 1960. When the weather is right, we picnic or swim with friends. We wait for that canoe trip until the wind is below “small craft warning” level.
If it rains we sit by the fire, instead of driving the boat to town for supplies. All of this makes us listen to weather predictions with great interest. We watch the sky, listen to the rain, and reach out a hand to see if it is coming in the window. We slow down and pay attention to the weather. There is something peaceful about releasing control of our lives to the same natural processes that have controlled much of human destiny for centuries.
We also watch the delightful yellow warblers, white throated sparrows, loons, and great blue herons, as well as the beavers who continually build in the wrong places. With temporary success, we remove the beavers’ logs from our docks and scold the Canadian geese, which in fact are not native here.
At some point after my husband first came to the Bay 43 years ago, these much less welcome creatures arrived with their loud honks and prolific tendency to make messes everywhere. We pay attention to the insects, too. Before neighbors come to have lunch on our new deck, we not only clean up after the geese, we sweep off the mayflies, delicate harmless insects, like tiny dragons.
Yesterday was the last of the three-day death cycle of the mayflies, when they filled the air, water, and every available surface. You could not leave the cottage without returning carrying quite a few. We pay attention to the animals and insects because what they do affects us. What the weather does affects us.
We also pay attention to the ways that we, in turn, affect the climate, animals, and insects around us, as we learn more about climate change and experience more of its effects. The lake bass that originally drew my grandfather to this fishing paradise used to be the staple of our dinners, like the blueberries we picked, and ate in pies, muffins, and salads.
Awarding fishing trophies was the highlight of our annual community association meeting, in Grandad’s time. Now when we talk fish, we discuss restocking the Bay, and studies of ways that the warming water has made it less hospitable for bass, perch, pickerel and pike. We plant bee-friendly gardens and worry over the bats that were also blueberry pollinators, before white-nose disease killed so many. We buy blueberries in stores.
We pay attention to where our old solar panel can be disposed, and we ask ourselves how environmentally friendly we really are, when our fridge and stove are powered with propane gas. Our boats are propelled with gasoline outboard motors. The time has come to stop considering the future of electric outboard motors and cars, and invest in them now, to save the natural beauty of Adams County, of Ontario, and of all the places we value. History has its eyes on us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.