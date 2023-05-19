I enjoy learning new things. If I knew everything, the world would be pretty dull. So I guess that makes me pretty fortunate to be so woefully naïve about so many things.
And if that isn’t a heck of a coping mechanism for being a dummy, I don’t know what is.
Recently, I got quite the opportunity to learn all about cardio equipment while researching ways to improve the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County’s cardio equipment.
I learned about the different machine’s lifespans, how to properly maintain them, current trends in cardio across the U.S., and so much more.
If you look closely at the floor in our fitness center, I’m sure you can spot where the information overload started spilling out my ears onto the floor.
But of course, the real question is: why on earth should you care what I spent my time doing?
Start the drum roll in your head because the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is getting 23 all-new pieces of cardio equipment. All this new stuff should arrive at just about the time you are reading this. That includes 12 new treadmills, four new recumbent bikes, two new upright bikes, two new ellipticals, two new stairmasters, and one HIIT UBE. If you’re asking yourself, “What’s a HIIT UBE?” Then you’re asking yourself the same question I did. That’s the machine you pedal with your hands that’s actually called an upper body ergometer. This is just one of the many new things that take up space in my head now.
We hope you’ll come in to see how our fitness center looks with all that shiny new equipment. The current delivery date for the new equipment is Friday, May 19. Our fitness center and the fitness center locker rooms will be closed all day on the 19th and reopen on Saturday, May 20, for our member’s safety while the new equipment is set up.
If you haven’t been to the YWCA in a couple of weeks, then you also haven’t met our fantastic new health and wellness director, Jill Hoko. She’s got a lot of big ideas for the future of the fitness center, and she’ll be there to help you learn all the new cardio equipment too.
It seems fitting that this is all taking place in spring, with all the new growth sprouting up from the thawed winter grounds. This means it’s also time to take advantage of our spring promotion. Take 10% off all new and renewed three month, six month, and annual memberships. Use the code SPRING2023 if you’re signing up through our website.
It’s an exciting time here at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County with all these new changes. I’m just not sure if my head hurts from taking in all the new information or from those pesky spring allergies.
Ian LeVee is the director of membership and IT at the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County.
