By the time you read this, @Home in Adams County will have hosted two events to help Adams Countians better understand the state of housing in the area. First, on Sept. 20, @Home brought together community leaders and housing industry experts to discuss housing in our county. Then, on Sept. 26, Adrian Garcia spoke to coalition members about fair housing and how municipal officials can help ensure such for their constituents. I’ll save the lessons learned for next month.

In the meantime, let’s talk about housing. @Home focuses on housing for all. Sometimes we might refer to affordable housing. That sometimes puts the image of low-income housing in our minds. That is certainly part of it, but as I’ve mentioned in this column before, it is so much more than that.

Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

