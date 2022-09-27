By the time you read this, @Home in Adams County will have hosted two events to help Adams Countians better understand the state of housing in the area. First, on Sept. 20, @Home brought together community leaders and housing industry experts to discuss housing in our county. Then, on Sept. 26, Adrian Garcia spoke to coalition members about fair housing and how municipal officials can help ensure such for their constituents. I’ll save the lessons learned for next month.
In the meantime, let’s talk about housing. @Home focuses on housing for all. Sometimes we might refer to affordable housing. That sometimes puts the image of low-income housing in our minds. That is certainly part of it, but as I’ve mentioned in this column before, it is so much more than that.
Affordable means you can afford the home you live in, whether you rent, pay a mortgage or own your home outright. How much of your income is spent on the roof over your head and on your utilities: electric, heating and air conditioning, gas, water and sewer? The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) suggests that you should spend about 30% of your income for all of it.
Fair market rate, according to HUD, is $917 for a one-bedroom place and $1,483 for three bedrooms. That’s just for rent. Imagine your grandmother on a fixed income. Is she able to afford that one-bedroom apartment? She is? Terrific! Where is she living? Is she lucky enough to have a place in Adams County?
Now imagine a first-year teacher. That teacher’s starting salary is approximately $52,000 (depending on the school district). That recent college graduate could afford to spend about $1,300 per month on rent and utilities. What about an entry-level police officer? According to indeed.com, an officer with one or two years of experience would make $40,277 in Gettysburg. That means that officer would spend about $1,006 a month on rent/mortgage and utilities. Are there any places in Adams County that could accommodate those prices?
Could that teacher and that police officer find a place where they would pay fair market rate? Maybe. Would their utility costs put them over that 30% spending threshold? I suspect the answer is “yes.”
So, what is the solution? It’s easy to say the answer is more housing at all price points. And that would certainly help, but I know it’s not as simple as that. We live in a beautiful, historical, rural area. It is land that should be honored and respected.
However, just as we honor and respect the land, shouldn’t we honor and respect those who want to live and work here? Help us think about outside-of-the box ideas to help solve this complex issue. To learn more about @Home in Adams County and its partners, please visit our website at http://www.homeinadamscounty.org.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
