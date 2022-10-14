National Friends of Libraries Week is celebrated this year from Oct. 16-22. At the Adams County Library System (ACLS), we can celebrate with four Friends of the Library groups as part of this 16th annual celebration. This week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association, which supports those who govern, promote, advocate and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit http://www.ala.org/united.

ACLS extends a huge thank-you to all of our Friends groups. We rely on the support we receive from our Friends for both funding and advocacy. The Friends advocate for us by promoting our services, contacting public officials and through their own activities. Many of our Friends are also volunteers throughout the year. The Friends are always happy to welcome library users and supporters as members.

Laura Goss is the executive director of Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.