National Friends of Libraries Week is celebrated this year from Oct. 16-22. At the Adams County Library System (ACLS), we can celebrate with four Friends of the Library groups as part of this 16th annual celebration. This week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association, which supports those who govern, promote, advocate and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit http://www.ala.org/united.
ACLS extends a huge thank-you to all of our Friends groups. We rely on the support we receive from our Friends for both funding and advocacy. The Friends advocate for us by promoting our services, contacting public officials and through their own activities. Many of our Friends are also volunteers throughout the year. The Friends are always happy to welcome library users and supporters as members.
The Friends of the Adams County Library is based in Gettysburg but serves the entire library system. The group was established over 65 years ago and have raised over $1,000,000 for the library system to date. Their dedication means that there is a “gently used” bookstore open year-round and a huge Book Sale Bonanza held every year during the last week of July. Memberships also contribute to their fundraising efforts. There are many opportunities for Friends members to volunteer.
The Friends of New Oxford is also a long-time organization. This group works to support programming at the New Oxford Library. The Friends of New Oxford raise funds through “dine-outs” at local restaurants, memberships and sponsors a food truck at the Friends of the Adams County Library Book Sale each summer. They are hosting a paint afternoon at Brookmere Winery Tasting Room on Sunday, Oct. 16. If you would like to attend, you can find information on the ACLS website, or call the library at 717-624-2182.
The Friends of the Littlestown Library group was originally established 15 years ago to help the ACLS find a new home for the Littlestown Library. Once the new site was identified, this dedicated group raised $200,000 in just 18 months and donated countless volunteer hours to refurbish the building. The Friends continue to support the library, raising funds via soup sales (it’s homemade and delicious), memberships and a book sale held each spring. There are many opportunities for members to volunteer with the Littlestown Friends.
The Friends of Trone Memorial Library is our newest group! Established just two years ago, these dedicated volunteers support our library in East Berlin. They also raise funds through memberships as well as through their bookstore. Currently, their bookstore is open two days each week, Monday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in helping this group grow, they will welcome you!
Our entire library system values the Friends groups, their fundraising and advocacy efforts are extremely important. Thank you if you are already a Friends member, if not, please consider membership. Find out how to become a member of the Friends on our website (http://www.adamslibrary.org, choose the “Support the Library” tab and then Friends of the Library) or ask for more information at any of our library locations.
Laura Goss is the executive director of Adams County Library System.
