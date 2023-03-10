I was lucky enough to grow up in the era of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. During his many shows over the years, Fred Rogers often talked about the value of friendship and finding individuals with a wide variety of interests and talents to help foster a sense of community. For over 60 years since the first friends group known as the Friends of the Adams County Library System (ACLS) was formed, friends have been supporting ACLS by raising funds to support the library’s many different needs, providing additional staffing for library programs, advocating for the library and building partnerships with other community organizations.

In addition to the main library’s first friends group, ACLS now has three additional Friends of the Library, located in East Berlin, New Oxford and Littlestown, which are all members of Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries. Altogether, we have been successful in raising close to $2 million in support of ACLS since our beginning in 1959. We have been able to achieve this through collection of annual dues, running used bookstores from donations received from the community, holding annual book sales, selling books on Amazon and attending many community events.

Catherine Dischner is president of Friends of Adams County Library System.

