I was lucky enough to grow up in the era of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. During his many shows over the years, Fred Rogers often talked about the value of friendship and finding individuals with a wide variety of interests and talents to help foster a sense of community. For over 60 years since the first friends group known as the Friends of the Adams County Library System (ACLS) was formed, friends have been supporting ACLS by raising funds to support the library’s many different needs, providing additional staffing for library programs, advocating for the library and building partnerships with other community organizations.
In addition to the main library’s first friends group, ACLS now has three additional Friends of the Library, located in East Berlin, New Oxford and Littlestown, which are all members of Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries. Altogether, we have been successful in raising close to $2 million in support of ACLS since our beginning in 1959. We have been able to achieve this through collection of annual dues, running used bookstores from donations received from the community, holding annual book sales, selling books on Amazon and attending many community events.
But the funds we raise is only part of the equation. Friends are also people who talk about the library to their friends and people that we meet. We speak positively about the library, its programs and resources, making people more aware of what they can gain from using the library.
Friends are also volunteers. Did you know that it takes over 100 volunteers to hold the book sale held annually at Redding’s Auction House? The main branch also has close to 35 volunteers who work shifts at the used bookstore. Then there are countless volunteers who sort through the donations received in the library’s garage and who help us take books to many community events. This same need also plays out at the branch libraries, who also rely on volunteers to support their missions.
So, to quote Fred Rogers once more, “Won’t you be my Neighbor” and become my “friend” by joining one of the Friends of the Library groups of ACLS? We would love to have you take out a membership or make a donation, but we also need your talents and hope that you will find the time to volunteer. You can always talk to someone at the branch libraries to find out more about the friends groups, including applications for membership, or you can visit each of us online at https://www.adamslibrary.org/support-library/friends-library.
Catherine Dischner is president of Friends of Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.