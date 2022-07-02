Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.