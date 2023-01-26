I saw a T-shirt recently that said, “Plant Trees, Save Bees, Clean the Seas.” I thought it was telling me to do three different things, until I read further. The ad explained that planting a tree will help save the bees and help clean the seas. Clever T-shirt, but it’s missing a lot more that trees do to help the earth and humans.

Many people are aware of the benefits of trees due to the efforts of the Adams County Planting Partnership (made up of folks from the Adams County Conservation District and the Watershed Alliance of Adams County). This group, funded by The Chesapeake Bay Foundation Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, has grown to 500 partners who planted 22,000 trees in Adams County from 2018 through 2022. Wow.

Betsy Meyer is a tree lover who serves on the board of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.

