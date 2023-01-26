I saw a T-shirt recently that said, “Plant Trees, Save Bees, Clean the Seas.” I thought it was telling me to do three different things, until I read further. The ad explained that planting a tree will help save the bees and help clean the seas. Clever T-shirt, but it’s missing a lot more that trees do to help the earth and humans.
Many people are aware of the benefits of trees due to the efforts of the Adams County Planting Partnership (made up of folks from the Adams County Conservation District and the Watershed Alliance of Adams County). This group, funded by The Chesapeake Bay Foundation Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, has grown to 500 partners who planted 22,000 trees in Adams County from 2018 through 2022. Wow.
The Keystone 10 Million Trees project answers the question of “Why trees?” with four main reasons. First, trees naturally reduce polluted runoff and stabilize streambanks, enabling our streams to cleanse themselves. Second, trees filter the air we breathe and the water we drink, absorbing and breaking down pollutants before they can do us harm. Plus, they’ve been linked to lower blood pressure, reduced stress and improved moods. Third, trees help our state’s economy; the landscaping industry profits from tree sales, Pennsylvania’s massive outdoor recreation industry needs trees to shade, clean and feed cold streams. Trees can reduce residential heating and cooling costs, water and stormwater treatment costs, and prevent flooding. They’ve also been proven to reduce health care costs and increase property values. Finally, trees help keep one of Pennsylvania’s greatest assets, soil, on the field where it’s needed to produce the food we eat. Tree roots, woody debris, and leaves help improve soil health, stabilize streambanks and shade animals in pasture.
Further research shows that trees are the most significant factor contributing to the formation of clouds and rainfall. Plus, trees catch water and snow in their leaves and send purified water to the aquifer through their roots. Trees help ensure our groundwater levels stay plentiful for years to come.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County is very aware of the importance of trees and is working to help preserve many of the woodlands that already exist in Adams County. In fact, since our founding in 1996 we have preserved 5,100 acres of woodlands, at a cost of about $1,000 per acre. We would love to preserve many more acres and fortunately there are several new programs that will benefit woodlands owners to help in this endeavor. These programs are funded by other organizations and the federal government. We are working on a brochure, to be mailed to Adams County woodlands owners, that describes these programs. There are three carbon market programs that will pay owners a per-acre fee for enrolling. Depending on the program, there may be minimum acreage requirements (0 to 40 acres) and the program durations range from one to 125 years. There are also NRCS (National Resources Conservation Service) programs that pay owners for establishing or conducting conservation plans (forest management plans). We hope to get these brochures to the owners of 50 woodland properties soon.
We are limiting the number of brochures we mail at one time to 50 so that we can quickly reply and work with interested owners. If you are interested in knowing more about this project, or potentially interested in helping, please contact Sarah Kipp at 717-334-2828. Preserving Adams County’s woodlands not only helps preserve the rural character of Adams County but also does amazing things for our earth, now and in the future.
Betsy Meyer is a tree lover who serves on the board of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
