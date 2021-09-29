A special thank you from the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania to the following people for making this past summer of One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, 2021, a remarkable success. The buglers: Jari Villanueva, Baltimore, Md.; Vanessa Shenk, Boiling Springs, Pa.; Christian A. Snouffer, Yoe, Pa.; Kevin McCarty, Mount Holly Springs, Pa.; Herbert Payung, Hellerstown, Pa.; Shirley Ann Walker, Medina, Ohio; Steven Snyder, Rosendale, N.Y.; Al Ingalls, Ellicott City, Md.; Amy Gabriele, Harrisburg, Pa.; Tom Sneeringer, Washington, D.C.; Ryan Gebhart, East Berlin; Brian Wilkie, Breinigsvillea, Pa.; Tom Hehman, Salisbury, Md.; Lloyd McDonald, Jasper, Ga.; Drew Podnar, Mckees Rocks, Pa.; Peter Sharrock, Central Islip, N.Y.; George Boyd Reading, Pa.; Andrew Bisnett, Stillwater, N.Y.; Graham Bentley, Columbus, Ohio; James Old, Catonsville, Md.; John Thomas, Bangor, Me.; John Lupp, Littlestown; James McDevitt, Southhampton, Pa.; Kevin Czarnik, Lexington, Mich.; Scott Raup, Henrico, Va.; Rob Roll, Phelps, New York; John Baker, Nottingham, Md.; Nathaniel Bauder, Ovid, N.Y.; Anthony June, Malvern, Pa.; Charles Aschmann, Fort Valley, Ga.; Ralph Brodt, Bethlehem, Pa.; Kevin and Cindy Rushton, Anderson, Ind.; Jay Copenhaver, New Stanton, Pa.; Max Osborn and Lucas Fleming, Towson, Md.; Raymond Nelson, Los Angeles, Calif.; Warren W. Prender, Chester Md.; Lisa Gardella, Oakville, Conn.; Al Tripani, Gettysburg; Adam Hill, Springhill, Va.; Michael Kinkade, San Antonio, Texas; Brooks Brady, Gibsonia, Pa.; Jocelyn England, Martinsville, Ill.; Jillian Miller, Horsgham, Pa.; Ryan Bowden, New Castle, Pa; Albert Lilly, Martinsville, Ind.; Judith Shellenberger, Williamsport, Pa.; Robert Slamp, Huntsville, Ala.; Damon Morris, Kulpmont, Pa.; Ryan Resky, Lindenhurst, N.Y.; Justin Nurin, Baltimore, Md.; Vince Pettinelli, Alpha, N.J.; Nicholas Alexander Brown, Bowie, Md.; Jeff Stockham, Syracuse, N.Y.; David Apple, Westminster, Md.; Kenneth Bair II, Landisburg, Pa.; Doug Rudisill, Gettysburg; Jeff Miller, Evans Mills, N.Y.; Mark Stallins, Aurora, Colo.; Ralph Harris, Albuquerque, N.M.; Ken Young, Cortland, Ohio; Wes Snyder, Dallastown, Pa.; Holly Legate, Clark’s Summit, Pa.; Caitlyn Sanders, Ellicott City, Md.; Kaitlynn Gaff, Middle River, Md.; James Rogers, Taneytown, Md.; Will Betts, Bellmawr, N.J.; Stephen Bottom, Jeffersontown, Ky.; Keith DeFontes, Baltimore, Md.; Russ Ebersole, Mount Vernon, N.Y.; Ivan Frantz Jr., York, Pa.; Mitch Mummert, Hanover, Pa.; Christian Hackett, Bethlehem, Pa.; David Bufalini, Aliquippa, Pa.; Priscilla King, York, Pa.; Don Roeder, Boiling Springs, Pa.; David Beier, Madison, Ala.; Jamie Cope, Arendtsville=; Debra Skripkunis, Exeter, Pa.; Erin Bannon, York, Pa.; Kevin Rakszawski, Hummelstown, Pa.; Nancy Hale, Canton, N.Y.; Ron Glazer, Clear Spring; Md.; Harold Collins, Sevierville, Tenn.; Pete D. Long, York, Pa.; Nicholas Rotunda, Columbia, Md.; Galen Gish, Mechanicsburg, Pa.; Jim Shufelt, Carlisle, Pa.; Lou DiLeo, Seaford, N.Y.; Ryan Fox, Abbottstown; Randall McGuire, Rowlett, Texas; and Robert Balmer, Warren, Mich.
Thank you John Tuskan, Sandy Tuskan, Kim Fissel, Robert Fissel, Amy Woodis, Ken Kime, and Ron Perisho who assisted with the evening presentations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.