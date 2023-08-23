People often say kids are resilient, and that can be true. However, resilience can be taught and nurtured to maturity. Resilience is the “capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties” and plays a critical role throughout our lives. Resilience helps us bounce back in times of adversity and enables us to thrive in the best times.
Children especially benefit tremendously from developing strategies to be more resilient. Returning to school presents challenges for kids, like adapting to a new classroom, bullying by classmates, making new friends, or abuse at home. Parents and caregivers should remember that the journey to developing resilience is individual. Use your child’s knowledge to guide and empower children and teens by discussing the tips below before they return to school or daycare this fall.
- Teach basic self-care: Eating properly, exercising, and getting sufficient sleep are all important to staying balanced and dealing with stressful times.
- Nurture a positive self-view: Help children remember how they have successfully handled hardships and understand that adversity helps build strength to handle future challenges.
- Opportunities for self-discovery: Tough times are often when children learn the most about themselves. Help children recognize how challenges they face can teach them “what am I made of.”
- Accept change: Help kids and teens understand that while it can be scary, change is part of life. Have a plan of action for what is not going well and point out when kids successfully face changes.
- Move towards new goals: Teach kids to set reasonable goals and move toward them one step at a time. Break goals down into small, achievable steps and acknowledge accomplishments!
- Take a break: Validate kids’ feelings and help focus them on things they can control or act on. Challenge unrealistic thinking by asking what they would tell a friend with the same worries. Build in unstructured time to allow children to be creative.
- Connect: Teach kids to engage with peers and the skills of empathy and listening to others. Build a strong family network because connecting with others provides social support and strengthens resilience for the whole family.
- Help others: Children who feel helpless can be empowered by helping others. Engage kids in age-appropriate volunteer work or ask for assistance with tasks they can master. Brainstorm with kids how they can help others in their class or in grades below them.
- Maintain a hopeful outlook: When facing painful events, help kids see the future beyond the current situation. An optimistic and positive outlook empowers kids to see the good things in life and keeps them going in challenging times. Communicate that life moves forward after adverse events and that the worst things are specific and temporary.
The Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center is committed to building brighter tomorrows for Adams County kids. A key ingredient for brighter tomorrows is strong resilience for kids to cope with terrible experiences that can threaten their current and future health and well-being. Building resilience also empowers parents and caregivers to work through difficulties calmly and thoughtfully, preventing child abuse. And, when required, resilience helps kids and families to overcome the trauma of child abuse. Let us work together to empower kids, families, and our community to keep kids safe and families strong. Visit our website, http://www.kidsagaincac.org for free resources, support groups, events, and information.
Jenifer Patterson is the community outreach coordinator for the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
