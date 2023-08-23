People often say kids are resilient, and that can be true. However, resilience can be taught and nurtured to maturity. Resilience is the “capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties” and plays a critical role throughout our lives. Resilience helps us bounce back in times of adversity and enables us to thrive in the best times.

Children especially benefit tremendously from developing strategies to be more resilient. Returning to school presents challenges for kids, like adapting to a new classroom, bullying by classmates, making new friends, or abuse at home. Parents and caregivers should remember that the journey to developing resilience is individual. Use your child’s knowledge to guide and empower children and teens by discussing the tips below before they return to school or daycare this fall.

Jenifer Patterson is the community outreach coordinator for the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.

