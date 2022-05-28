“He took much interest in it, asked about its surroundings, about Culp’s Hill, Round Top, etc., and seemed familiar with the topography of the place although he had never been there. He was much pleased with the method of the graves, said it differed from the ordinary cemetery, and, after I had explained the reasons, said it was an advisable and benefitting arrangement.”
This is the recollection of William Saunders, the botanist and superintendent of horticulture for the United States government, of a meeting he had with President Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 17, 1863, just one day before Lincoln left Washington to deliver the Gettysburg dedication.
Saunders had received a personal invitation from the President to show him his design for the new Soldiers’ National Cemetery. Saunders had been selected by Gettysburg’s David Wills to design a cemetery. Saunders conceived of placing a monument at the central point on the highest reach of ground. The monument would serve as the focal point for the half-circle in which the graves would be placed.
Saunders concluded: “The prevailing expression of the Cemetery should be that of simple grandeur ... With regard to the future keeping of the ground, the walks should be smooth, hard, and clean, the grass kept short and maintained as clean and neat as the best pleasure ground in the country.” The President approved.
These walks, which have remained smooth, hard, and clean, will honorably guide us during One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, 2022. The program, now in its sixth year, commences fittingly on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. This year, The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and Gettysburg National Military Park will co-sponsor One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, in partnership with Taps for Veterans and Gettysburg’s Licensed Battlefield Guides. Volunteer participants offer their time and talents for this moving tribute. The buglers, from around the country, include active-duty military musicians, military veterans, Civil War living historians and musicians, community band members, high school and college students, and music teachers.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. daily, Gettysburg’s Licensed Battlefield Guides will offer a free interpretive program exploring the aftermath of the battle of Gettysburg and the creation of the National Cemetery, concluding at the Soldiers’ National Monument.
Then, during the formal taps program beginning at 7 p.m., representatives from the Lincoln Fellowship, along with guest National Park Service Rangers and Licensed Battlefield Guides, will feature a new educational component called Enduring Pathways that will focus on Abraham Lincoln, the Gettysburg Address, the history of Taps, and the Soldiers’ National Monument, with topics changing nightly. Surrounded by the graves of fallen heroes, you will learn their enduring stories of tragedy, sorrow, and extraordinary bravery.
Come and walk with us along Saunders’s beautiful pathways that lead us to the Soldiers’ National Monument and converge just near the place where, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address, one of the greatest speeches of all time.
Gettysburg National Cemetery’s pathways are America’s enduring pathways that guide us to our history.
