Recently, the board of Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES) reluctantly accepted the resignation of long-time board member and past president Mary Stevenson. The driving force behind CARES from its inception, Mary is truly irreplaceable, and her long-term knowledge of the program and community will be sorely missed.
Mary’s history with CARES stretches back to the program’s inception, largely inspired by a hard winter in 2011 and a realization on the part of the Gettysburg Ministerium that the shelter provided by South Central Community Action Programs and the Adams Rescue Mission was not meeting existing need in the community, for individuals remained unsheltered during the harshest nights of the winter. Mary observes that there was a desire to provide “something different” from the shelter model that SCCAP and ARM offered, and Carlisle CARES provided a model in which the space available in local churches was utilized to shelter the most vulnerable. With a good deal of organizing, Mary and her partners in the Ministerium brought that model to Gettysburg starting with seven churches in 2012, offering 14 weeks of shelter during the coldest part of winter.
When providing services to the homelessness, there’s always a struggle between assumptions and reality. As Mary notes, from the beginning CARES had to address assumptions that guests might have a criminal background or be currently struggling with drug or alcohol problems or legal issues. However, the intake process, which involves both screening and an interview, is designed to prevent any individuals with such problems from entering the program.
Homelessness was the “obvious” problem but, as Mary notes, the underlying issues were Gettysburg’s lack of affordable housing and lack of transportation. The latter problem has eased somewhat as Rabbit Transit (formerly Freedom Transit) has built transit links across Adams County and into Maryland. But affordable housing in Adams County remains a key issue. Most of us, when asked to think about the typical homeless person, don’t think of a “regular person” or regular family confronted by a lack of affordable housing – our thoughts are much more likely to go down the road of mental illness or substance abuse as the root causes of homelessness. But most people struggling with homelessness are struggling with just that more intractable issue: “How can I live relatively close to where I work and afford housing?” Take a minute to evaluate the proposals to increase housing stock in Gettysburg and ask how many meet the criterion of affordability. Not many.
Perhaps because of preconceptions about the reasons for homelessness, recruiting volunteers has also been a recurrent issue for CARES. Admittedly, trekking to a local church on a chilly night and sleeping on a mat or cot overnight isn’t the most “fun” form of volunteering. But those who have done it can confirm that spending the night at CARES provides “care” in its purest form: your sheer presence helps others stay safe. With COVID, CARES training has shifted primarily online, with a background check still required. Stay tuned for further details about training sessions ahead of this CARES season!
As the board says goodbye to Mary, “thank you” doesn’t begin to cover it – but thank you, Mary, for your inspiration and CARE over the years.
