The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) is happy to share that the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers have arrived and are now available at our main office, local senior centers, and at the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) on Saturdays. Our staff will also be at the ACFM at the Gettysburg Rec Park Saturday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hand out vouchers to those aged 60 and over who qualify.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture administers this program. They set the funding and the program rules. Voucher distribution is starting later than usual this year, but the checks may be redeemed through Nov. 30, so there is still plenty of time to use them. We appreciate the patience shown by almost everyone we talked to.
Senior Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets.
ACOFA has 750 sets of vouchers to distribute. Each person may receive only one set of vouchers each year. The 2023 income limit for a single person is $26,973 and $36,482 for a married couple. Each person will receive five $10 vouchers for a total of $50 worth of produce purchased from participating growers at farmers markets. Married couples are eligible to get two sets of vouchers: one for each person if both are 60 or older.
Applicants must bring identification to verify their age and residence. The income for this program is self-declared, which means that by signing for the vouchers, the person is stating that they are income eligible. A signed, completed proxy form is required for anyone picking up vouchers for another person. A proxy form is required even if the person picking up the vouchers has power of attorney. These forms are available at ACOFA and senior centers.
Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and should be picked up in the county you live in.
Vouchers may be redeemed at any market which participates in the program.
The produce purchased must be grown or growable in Pennsylvania.
People will be able to get twice the value of their vouchers when they are used at the ACFM, located at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane. Shoppers using vouchers should go to the market information table after purchasing produce to receive tokens for each dollar spent. The tokens may be used to shop for more delicious, healthy fruits and veggies.
Participating farmers will help people to redeem the vouchers and get the most for their value. The markets cannot give change, so be sure to purchase at least $10 worth of produce each visit.
ACOFA’s main office is located at 318 W. Middle St. in Gettysburg. Adams County senior centers are located in Biglerville, Fairfield, Littlestown, McSherrystown, and York Springs. For locations and hours of operation, please call ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or visit http://www.acofa.org.
We’re grateful to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for making this program available to older adults in Adams County. To learn more about the program, visit the program website: http://www.pafmnp.pa.gov.
Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.
