The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) is happy to share that the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers have arrived and are now available at our main office, local senior centers, and at the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) on Saturdays. Our staff will also be at the ACFM at the Gettysburg Rec Park Saturday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hand out vouchers to those aged 60 and over who qualify.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture administers this program. They set the funding and the program rules. Voucher distribution is starting later than usual this year, but the checks may be redeemed through Nov. 30, so there is still plenty of time to use them. We appreciate the patience shown by almost everyone we talked to.

Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.

