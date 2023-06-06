We’ve all heard the phrase “go to.” We’ve all said it and referred to something, someone, or somewhere as our “go to.” Whether you’re telling a friend your “go to” place to get your nails done or your “go to” quick meal to fix.
If you’ve read enough of my articles, you’ll know that I like to reminisce about Gettysburg. Well, this year, I turn 50, and I’ve been more nostalgic than usual. So let me reflect on two of my “go to” places in Gettysburg.
When I was a kid, on Friday nights, my mom and I would treat ourselves after she was off work. We’d call in an order to Tommy’s Pizza. We always had two cheeseburger subs and one small pepperoni pizza that we’d share. I remember sitting on the floor of the living room, counting and rolling coins to see if we had enough money to get a large pizza.
My favorite memory of Tommy’s, at the old location in town at the railroad tracks, was the jukebox. I’ve always been passionate about music. I always loved looking at the songs and artists, checking to see if any of my favorite songs were listed.
Another “go to” in our family is Ernie’s. We all know that you can’t just order one hot dog. You have to order “two with.” There’s something about the onions. Who dices them so small? I swear it makes them taste better.
I always knew the phone number of Ernie’s Texas Lunch because, as my mom would remind me, it was the year she graduated high school. So, folks, that number is 717-334-1970.
Did you know that Ernie had a band, Blue Tonic, in which he was the singer? Around 1999-2000, there was a block party on Carlisle Street to raise money for new trash cans for the borough. That was the first time I saw Blue Tonic perform. I was in awe that the guy with the hot dog place was such a good singer.
Like me, Tommy’s Pizza is celebrating 50 years this year. I feel like 50 is a lucky number. I have a great family, two ridiculously adorable grandchildren, and great friends.
I don’t believe I’ll be around as long as Ernie’s has been, nor do I really have that desire. What I do know is that as I pass down my experiences and traditions to my grandkids, I will be passing along my two “go to” places for great food in Gettysburg, Ernie’s Texas Lunch and Tommy’s Pizza, two Gettysburg icons. By the way, Tommy’s phone number is 717-334-4721 or 8966.
Let’s not forget another “go to,” The Lincoln Diner. We’ve all had some great memories there. I’ll share some facts, friendships, and memories about the diner next month. If you want to read older articles, visit http://www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com.
Thank you for reading the ramblings of an almost 50-year-old person who was watching Perry Mason, the original TV series, while writing this article.
Jennie Dillon is the president of GARMA and owner of Artworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.