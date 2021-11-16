“But Jesus said, ‘Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these’” ~ Matthew 19:14
She is a mid-20s, single mother of two young girls, and she wants to work. Indeed, she needs to work. The biggest obstacle is the difficulty of getting childcare. As recently reported in The Guardian and elsewhere, “high costs and lack of access to childcare is preventing many thousands of women from returning to the workforce in the United States despite a widespread labor shortage” (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/05/).
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission, visit http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
