It is my privilege to serve as the current president of the Adams County Library System (ACLS) Board of Trustees. Like many residents of Adams County, I got my first library card as a small child and have enjoyed the library’s materials, programs and services my whole life. Where else can you borrow the current best seller, read popular magazines, watch DVDs of first-run movies and current TV shows, get expert advice on using computer and phone technologies, plus enjoy educational and informational programs all for the amazing cost of zero dollars?
ACLS was incorporated in 1945 in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an independent library serving the residents of Adams County. It operates a main library in Gettysburg with branches in Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, New Oxford and Littlestown.
The library is funded primarily through local and state government support and contributions from individual and corporate donors, as well as investment income. We also gratefully receive support from our Friends of the Library groups in East Berlin, Gettysburg, Littlestown and New Oxford. Without this public support, the library’s ability to carry out its programs and services would be significantly reduced.
The library is managed by an administrative team, headed by Executive Director Laura Goss, with oversight from the Board of Trustees. Together we work to fulfill the mission and vision of ACLS: opening gateways for exploration and connecting people to opportunities that enrich their lives.
Perhaps you would like to join the ACLS Board of Trustees. The board is composed of nine trustees appointed by the Adams County commissioners. Board membership begins with applying to be an associate trustee. Associate trustees serve a one-year renewable term as a type of non-voting apprenticeship. Trustees are generally elected from the associate trustee pool and can serve for up to two consecutive three-year terms.
If you are interested in serving as a board member, please visit the library’s website at http://www.adamslibrary.org for more information. The “Board of Trustees” page provides details on the roles and responsibilities of board members, as well as means to contact us about applying to be an associate trustee. The board meeting schedule is posted on the library’s website. Board meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of each month. The meetings are public, and all are welcome to attend. The website also provides information about the Friends of the Library groups and other volunteer opportunities.
A lot is happening at the library in the coming weeks and months. Take a peek at the events calendar on the website. There’s something educational, fun and informative going on at a library branch near you almost every day. You can stay on top of coming events, by signing up for the monthly e-newsletter. Just use the “Staying in Touch” link on the library website.
As a wise person once said, “Knowledge is free at the library. Just bring your own container.”
Dorothy Puhl is the board president of Adams County Library System Board of Trustees.
