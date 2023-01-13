It is my privilege to serve as the current president of the Adams County Library System (ACLS) Board of Trustees. Like many residents of Adams County, I got my first library card as a small child and have enjoyed the library’s materials, programs and services my whole life. Where else can you borrow the current best seller, read popular magazines, watch DVDs of first-run movies and current TV shows, get expert advice on using computer and phone technologies, plus enjoy educational and informational programs all for the amazing cost of zero dollars?

ACLS was incorporated in 1945 in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an independent library serving the residents of Adams County. It operates a main library in Gettysburg with branches in Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, New Oxford and Littlestown.

Dorothy Puhl is the board president of Adams County Library System Board of Trustees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.