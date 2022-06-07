The official start of summer is June 21; and our spring weather has been most agreeable thus far. As we find ourselves spending more time outdoors enjoying the blue skies and sunshine, let us take a few moments to discuss how best to make the most of this summer, being safe and help keep others safe as well.
With fuel prices reaching record highs, we are likely to see more folks riding bicycles and motorcycles both to enjoy the outdoors and as a cost-savings effort.
Let us be mindful of these riders as well as pedestrians traveling about during this all too short warm respite from the doldrums of winter. Familiarity, preparation, and expectation will allow you to process information more quickly and lessen reaction times in critical incidents. (Response time or Reaction Time- Cognitive Ability, cognifit.com)
Being aware that pedestrians, riders, and cyclists will be sharing the roadway with you can improve your ability to react when finding a runner, cyclist, or rider in your path of travel, say on a blind curve or busy intersection.
The commonwealth also requires drivers to pay special attention when encountering an emergency response area. (PA Vehicle Code, Title 75, Section 3327) This section defines an emergency response area broadly to encompass first responders, towing services, contractors, public utility workers, etc. See this site for additional details Section 3327 — Title 75 — VEHICLES, state.pa.us.
The law requires that drivers pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the emergency response area, if possible; or reduce your speed to more than 20 MPH less than the posted speed limit. Nothing we have listed here is a big ask of our time, nor does it cost us anything. Remaining observant and courteous can help ensure that we all have a summer full of joy.
Have a great summer.
