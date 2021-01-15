As we begin 2021, I thought I’d take a look back on a few of my favorite books that I read in 2020. This is a varied list, and definitely does not encompass everything that I read throughout the year. I’m generally a fiction reader, but lately I’ve been diving in to more and more nonfiction.
One nonfiction title that has stuck with me is, “The Volunteer: One Man, an Underground Army, and the Secret Mission to Destroy Auschwitz” by Jack Fairweather. This is the story of Witold Pilecki, a 39 year old Polish Resistance Fighter during World War II. Witold volunteered to assume a fake identity and intentionally get captured and sent to the camp. While there he was to smuggle out information about the camp to his compatriots on the outside. He was also to work on a plan to execute an attack from the inside. Warning: Some parts of this book are graphic in description.
