The poet William Carlos Williams wrote, “In summer, the song sings itself.” As a retired teacher, I have always had a special love for summer’s song, but the song of the fall has always brought a sense of excitement and renewal. So, holding close our mission of “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” a lineup of enlightening, exciting, educating activities has been planned for fall 2022.
Dr. Jenna Aurand Scott will speak about how to effectively engage with districts and schools on diversity/equity/inclusion in “Let’s Get Critical” – a conversation on the role of education in creating racial equity. This program will be free, and at the YWCA, located at 909 Fairfield Road on Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m.
On Sept. 16, Seminary Ridge Museum historians Peter Miele and Codie Eash will be taking participants in our Unity Walk, a visual journey through the past 190 years on the grounds that surround Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. This event will also be free, and the first 75 participants will receive one of our iconic peace sign t-shirts. (Long sleeved this year!)
On Sept. 18, the 31st annual Heritage Festival (for which we are proud co-sponsors with the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice) takes place. This festival is now a long-standing community tradition that gathers in the Rec Park to celebrate our county’s many ethnic and cultural practices through sharing foods, arts and crafts, and music.
On Oct. 10, a long-anticipated (initially planned for March 2020!) bus trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in DC is planned. Call the front desk to register.
The Fall Children’s Nearly New Sale will be Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. Consignments will be accepted Sunday, Oct. 16, and Monday, Oct. 17.
The month concludes with the CommUnity Sprit 10-Miler, which replaces our Spirit of Gettysburg, on Oct. 30. For 30 years, the Spirit was part of the yearly calendar, not just for Adams County but for the hundreds who traveled many miles to be part of it. Race Director Mark Purdy wanted the new race to carry forth that same “Spirit,” and to do so, he knew he had to come up with something extraordinary.
Then between federal, state, and local elections, there are nearly 7,000 seats up for grabs across the country in this year’s midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County will work with When We All Vote to ensure every eligible person is registered to vote. Oct. 24 is the last day to register before the Nov. 8 election. In addition, the YWCA will sponsor a voter registration table at various community events and locales this fall.
November finds the YWCA acting as host to the Ten Thousand Villages Gift Festival and Oriental Rug Event on Nov. 2-5. For over 50 years, the Fairfield Mennonite Church was at the forefront of the fair trade movement, and visitors to the event empowered artisans. This year, the festival will be held at the YWCA.
And don’t forget our Diversity Reading Room, which is open to the public. The collections of books for adults and children are extensive and growing.
You can help with this initiative by helping us fill those shelves. Books can be donated in honor of or in memory of someone.
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
