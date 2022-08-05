The poet William Carlos Williams wrote, “In summer, the song sings itself.” As a retired teacher, I have always had a special love for summer’s song, but the song of the fall has always brought a sense of excitement and renewal. So, holding close our mission of “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” a lineup of enlightening, exciting, educating activities has been planned for fall 2022.

Dr. Jenna Aurand Scott will speak about how to effectively engage with districts and schools on diversity/equity/inclusion in “Let’s Get Critical” – a conversation on the role of education in creating racial equity. This program will be free, and at the YWCA, located at 909 Fairfield Road on Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

