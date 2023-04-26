Thank you, Adams County, for supporting our Child Abuse Prevention Month efforts this April. The results are encouraging, and we close Child Abuse Prevention Month proud of the work we all have done towards raising awareness to end child Let’s keep the momentum going strong because together, we can prevent child abuse.
What was achieved this month:
• 4,343 total students educated at 13 county schools, with “Child Safety Matters” prevention education curriculum, age-appropriate lessons on how to prevent, recognize, and respond to the four types of child abuse (emotional, neglect, physical and sexual) as well as bullying, cyberbullying, and digital dangers.
• 300+ community adults educated about prevention training. When 5% of a community’s adults learn about child abuse prevention, that is the “tipping point” in reducing child abuse in the community. Will you be one of the 5%?
• 100+ businesses displayed blue lights, yard signs, or flags for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
It is important to know the five safety rules that make you a “safe” adult and keep kids in your life and our community safe. If you don’t, please take a few moments to learn these rules, practice, and share them.
Help prevent child abuse by talking to and genuinely listening to kids. Ask questions about their activities and the people they spend time with. Learn about the technology and devices they use or have access to. By keeping up to date with the kids in your life, you strengthen bonds and let kids know they can come to you if something is happening to them.
Teach children safety concepts such as personal space and boundaries, respecting themselves and others, secrets versus surprises, tricks, and digital safety. Educate kids about the dangers present in our community and how to spot red flag behaviors to identify these as unsafe situations. Most importantly, teach kids how to ask for help to minimize their risk of being victimized.
If you suspect a child has or is being harmed, trust yourself and act. If a child tells you they were abused or bullied, praise them for telling you and take immediate action. Report bullying to the organization where it occurred, report child abuse to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313, and report unsafe online behaviors to law enforcement or the cyber tip line at 800-843-5678.
Talk to children and other adults about safety, unsafe situations, and Safety Rules. Let them know they can talk to you about safety when the need arises because child safety matters to you.
Let children know they are never to blame if anything happens to them because adults are responsible for keeping them safe. Tell them they should never be ashamed to tell you about Red Flags, abuse, bullying, or other unsafe situations because you will support them.
Let’s come together to ensure the children in our community are safe. Every child safe, every family strong, prevent child abuse.
To watch the 23-minute adult prevention video and learn more about the five safety rules, prevention, or the full range of free services the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center provides, please visit http://www.kidsagaincac.org.
Jenifer Patterson is the outreach and education coordinator for the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
