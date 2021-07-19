You probably haven’t noticed yet, but the days are getting shorter. This begins slowly as soon as the summer solstice has passed, but now the process is picking up speed. Over the next month we will have lost just over an hour of daylight. Here in Gettysburg the sun will start rising after 6 a.m. on July 25 and setting before 8 p.m. for the first time on Aug. 19. As land and water masses eventually catch up to this temperature reality cooler weather will be on the way.
In the meantime, there are some starry warm nights to enjoy: 10 p.m. finds the “Summer Triangle” made up of stars Vega, Altair, and Deneb high in the east to southeast. The Big Dipper is prominent in the northwest, and if you continue following along in the direction of the handle’s curve, you’ll find Arcturus, an orange-ish star that is the brightest member of the constellation Bootes, a herdsman. Low in the south lie the zodiac constellations of Scorpius and Sagittarius.
