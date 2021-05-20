I first want to thank everyone who joined us on the opening day of the farmers market earlier this month. It was so amazing to see tons of people showing up to support their favorite vendors, despite some inclement weather. That level of community support is truly inspiring. So, what are the factors that contribute to a community-supported farmers market organization? This month I want to identify five aspects of our organization that demonstrate the impact of our work.
Food access programs – Expanding access to locally produced food is at the core of what we do. Over the years, our food access programs have proven to be extremely impactful. The ACFMA currently serves more than 1,000 income-eligible shoppers and administers nearly $50,000 in food access benefits per year, with a total increase of over 350% since 2011. Our food access programs are made possible by collaborating with our community partners such as the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation and Healthy Adams County.
