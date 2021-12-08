Life is still not back to pre-COVID times, but more normal than December 2020. We may feel the need to pack more in on those weekends in December, trying to make up for some of the traditions we missed last year. Could we do without some of the activities and use that time to enjoy December, relax or just to spend that time at home with our family?
Too many activities can cause exhaustion, irritability in kids and adults. Create a limit for the number of activities you want to do during a weekend or week. Stick to that limit, choose the activities that best suits your entire family or choose as a family which activities you will participate in. With the extra time you have since you are limiting these activities, create a special time with your family. That time could be just being at home or going on a hike together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.