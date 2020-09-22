The Hunt Avenue Service Center began in 1954. The business was operated by Allen Weikert with Herbert Wolf as President and Fredrick Spalding as Vice-President. All of them were active in the business. The Service Center opened selling a Nash line of cars and they were listed as the New Nash Dealer of Adams County. The garage advertised sales and service for the Nash Rambler “Cross Country” Station Wagon.
The Blue and Gray Cab company purchased three Ramblers taxicabs. The Cabs fleet was indicating a trend toward the smaller car. The maker has adopted the name of Rambler, placing the emphasis on the smaller car. Although selling cars to Cab companies the firms’ main sales was to individuals. As the business grew, they place an ad in the Times. Wanted: Service station attendant. Aggressive, Neat, Polite. Good opportunity for the right man. After being called Hunt Avenue Service center from 1954-1978, the facility changed its name to Grumbine Jeep -Eagle in 1973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.