This year has seen an increase in the number of child victims the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) is serving compared to previous years.

A likely factor contributing to this is an increase in community members within Adams County recognizing the signs of child abuse and reporting their concerns. Recognizing and reporting abuse has helped keep many children within Adams County safe from further harm and allowed the children, their caregivers, and siblings to receive information, support and resources to help begin healing from the trauma of abuse.

Cindy Small is president of the board of directors of Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.

