This year has seen an increase in the number of child victims the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) is serving compared to previous years.
A likely factor contributing to this is an increase in community members within Adams County recognizing the signs of child abuse and reporting their concerns. Recognizing and reporting abuse has helped keep many children within Adams County safe from further harm and allowed the children, their caregivers, and siblings to receive information, support and resources to help begin healing from the trauma of abuse.
The ACCAC staff, board of directors, interns, and volunteers are a team dedicated to offering our community child abuse prevention education through a multitude of resources.
ACCAC’s new website, http://www.kidsagaincac.org, explains in detail the types of child abuse, the signs of abuse, red flags to watch for, concerning behaviors of parents, caregivers, family friends and acquaintances. The website describes who child abuse perpetrators are and tactics they use, who is affected by child abuse, what to do if you suspect a child is being abused and what to do if a child discloses abuse to you. The website gives educational tips on how to talk to children about abuse and essential steps to take to protect children.
In addition to this helpful resource for the community, caregiver education and support groups are offered by ACCAC. A caregiver’s response to his or her child following disclosure of abuse is one of the most significant factors influencing the impact of abuse on the child. The parents/caregivers of children who have been abused often experience feelings of guilt and shame that are intensified by the stigma surrounding child abuse. ACCAC offers both individual caregiver education/support and group education/support sessions to provide caregivers with the tools and resources they need to support their children on the journey toward healing.
An educational resource and innovative program, the Inner Circle Girls Group, was designed by Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center as a trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy psychoeducation group with art and mindfulness activities for teen girls aged 11-17 who are survivors of sexual abuse/harassment. Via successful participation in the group, girls will demonstrate increased understanding of trauma and its effects, increased self-esteem and increased social functioning.
Key to our mission, is ACCAC’s focus on prevention education. We offer a revolutionary training program for adults and children. The “What If I Told You?” child abuse prevention education training program for adults shows how to prevent child abuse by learning how to identify signs of child abuse, report child abuse and responsibly handle disclosures of child abuse with courage and confidence. The program is appropriate for businesses, social and religious groups, as well as parents and other concerned adults.
For children, ACCAC offers “Child Safety Matters,” an evidence-based, developmentally appropriate prevention training program offered to children grades K-12.
As we look forward to what the future will hold, we would like to thank our community members for their continued support. Recognizing, responding to, reporting, and preventing child abuse is not possible without the community working together to ensure our children are safe.
Please show your support for preventing child abuse in our community. Follow us on social media, visit our website http://www.kidsagaincac.org, and donate to #7 during the 2022 Giving Spree. We look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of the children of Adams County.
Cindy Small is president of the board of directors of Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
