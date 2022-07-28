Are you exhausted, have difficulty sleeping, experience headaches, anxious about going to work or dissatisfied with life? If you are experiencing some of these symptoms, you may be burnt out. There are different types of burnout and ways to handle feeling burnt out. Let’s talk about burnout and some techniques to help improve your life.
Some people experience burnout from work or caregiving. The COVID pandemic has many feeling emotionally burnt out. Burnout may make people feel easily agitated or hopeless. As burnout continues, it progresses though various stages as people neglect their own needs. Elite athletes, doctors, nurses, social workers, teachers, and police officers and other occupations are at risk for burnout. Those caring for an adult parent or parents who have children with special needs are at risk as well. It is important to be in tune with your body and aware of how you are feeling in order to cope in healthy ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.