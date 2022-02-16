Life currently has me pondering where I want to place my time and energy. I’ve worked excessively to support my family since I was 20 years old. I’ve been involved in many nonprofit organizations over the years, served my church, and volunteered in sport, theater, and music clubs when my children were in school.
Slowing down during the pandemic was unsettling, yet nice to feel the slower pace. My focus became taking care of our aging parents. However, with the passing of both my father and mother-in-law this past October, it has left me seeking a new purpose.
You may find yourself in a similar state of mind. We begin to selectively decide how we wish to connect with others and often the arts are pushed aside when they are one of the most beneficial to our overall well-being.
The Adams County Arts Council has a history of engaging residents in the arts. Looking over the past 25 years it is overwhelming to create and develop something new. It requires change, letting go of the past, and taking chances in trying new initiatives. History is easy to connect with because it was lived. The present is, well, still in a state of flux, and the future is unknown. So how do we respect our history, keep relevant in the now, and create a future?
In 2021, we focused on what matters. This year we are working on connections that matter. Most of us seek some sort of connection to people, places, and things. We gravitate toward connections that make us feel good, raise our self-esteem, and provide a sense of making the world a better place to reside.
The arts are all of this and more as they build “community.” Let me share a few ways the arts council can be that a place where you make connections which build your personal “community.” You may have heard about The People Project.
Recently we hosted meetings where the voice of Adams County residents could be heard and are the cornerstone for a public art initiative. Using a common theme, local stories will be brought to life in an artist visual and performing event throughout the county. You can still participate.
Youth connections through parents, schools, the YWCA, local parks, and our in-house summer camps are vital, yet there are so many more who we have not yet reached.
Connection with our senior citizens through a partnership with the Adams County Office for Aging provides for expanded services in several senior centers offering visual, musical, culinary, and other artist opportunities. Yet, we know that there are many seniors in need of connection.
As we look to our future, we desire connection with college students and increased connection to families through paint nights, culinary exploration, word journaling and more.
So I ask, are we servicing you? How can we assist you in making connections that matter to existing and new art opportunities? Are you an artist seeking to instruct, and may we help you make connections that matter, using the arts to build community? After all today is tomorrow’s history and together, we are part of what will be remembered.
While you ponder connections, consider how you can keep informed of all our future offerings. Like our Facebook page, follow us on Instagram become a member, sign up for our e-blast, stop in and say hello, ask for a tour and a current class listing.
