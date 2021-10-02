Farm records provide data that will help you monitor the business over time. Your records tell your farm story and help your accountant complete your tax return, make financial decisions with you and plan for your business’ future.
Records are any informational documents that will help you understand where you’re spending your money by tracking items that are directly involved with your business.
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our Adams and York county customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 105 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
