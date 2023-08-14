The American Cancer Society website www.cancer.org says: “Every cancer. Every life. We are a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”

As I write this column, we are just a few days away from our main fundraising event here in Adams County, our American Cancer Society Relay For Life. By the time you read this column, we will have held our event, and hopefully, we will have raised our goal of $45,000 and then some. We have raised approximately $39,000 right now, and whatever we raise is appreciated and put to good use. I am most interested in reaching people with information that will impact them if they or a family member or friend ever face cancer.

Connie Woodruff is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event.

