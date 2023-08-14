The American Cancer Society website www.cancer.org says: “Every cancer. Every life. We are a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”
As I write this column, we are just a few days away from our main fundraising event here in Adams County, our American Cancer Society Relay For Life. By the time you read this column, we will have held our event, and hopefully, we will have raised our goal of $45,000 and then some. We have raised approximately $39,000 right now, and whatever we raise is appreciated and put to good use. I am most interested in reaching people with information that will impact them if they or a family member or friend ever face cancer.
Unfortunately, with statistics of 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women destined to face some type of cancer in their lifetimes, we know that American Cancer Society information and programs can be of valuable assistance. That is why I try to take every opportunity possible to encourage people not to be afraid to call our 1-800-227-2345 telephone number 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to learn about and participate in free programs and valuable support that exists for patients and caregivers.
I can tell you that great strides have been made in cancer treatments for many cancers. I can tell you that many of those strides have been made because the American Cancer Society and other nonprofit organizations have funded cancer research. I can tell you that cancer researchers depend on non-profit monies to provide the seed money for what is the most promising research. Once that research begins to look like it will lead to favorable treatments or prevention, the government might step in and help fund that research.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and its volunteers work to encourage the government to increase funding to that promising research because that funding will bring the research to actual fruition.
I don’t know if telling you all of those things helps soften the blow if you or a family member ever faces cancer. I do know that no one should ever face cancer alone, and help is as close as your telephone.
Every cancer. Every life. I like that because I believe every one of us is important, and I know many people feel that way, too.
Connie Woodruff is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event.
